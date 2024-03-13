Left Menu

Two dead in road accidents in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:15 IST
Two persons died in separate road accidents in Nagpur city in a span of 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

Gopaldas Bhagwandas Khilwani (59), a resident of Chandrapur, was run over by a speeding Shivshahi bus of the state-run MSRTC on Wardha Road on Tuesday evening, said an official.

Dharmendra Gurucharan Sonwani (35), a labourer from Madhya Pradesh, lost his life after being hit by a truck belonging to the company where he worked in Koradi area on Wednesday morning, police said. Cases of rash and negligent driving have been registered in both cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

