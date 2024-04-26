Left Menu

Ticketless Passenger Assaults MSRTC Bus Conductor in Nagpur, Arrested

The incident took place at 930am after Kale asked Sheikh for his ticket. He hit Kale on the head with his steel kada, the official said.Other passengers pinned down Sheikh and the driver brought the bus to the police station.

Ticketless Passenger Assaults MSRTC Bus Conductor in Nagpur, Arrested
A ticketless passenger allegedly assaulted a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor in Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Firoz Sheikh Noor Sheikh (32) hailing from Hingna here, was arrested, the Kondhali police station official said.

''He hit conductor Yogesh Namdeo Kale following an altercation in the bus, which was on its way from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident took place at 9:30am after Kale asked Sheikh for his ticket. He hit Kale on the head with his steel 'kada','' the official said.

''Other passengers pinned down Sheikh and the driver brought the bus to the police station. Sheikh has been charged with obstructing a government servant from discharging duty, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing harm,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

