ADVISORY-Alert of China's foreign minister visiting New Zealand was issued in error ahead of embargo time
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 09:59 IST
March 14 (Reuters) -
An alert on China's foreign minister visiting New Zealand was issued in error ahead of an embargo time. There will be no further update until the embargo time has lifted.
