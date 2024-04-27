Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav predicts BJP's decline in upcoming LS polls phases

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicts a worsening condition for BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha polls phases. He claims BJP has lost support and faces a shortage of booth agents. Yadav cites a news clip of a BJP booth agent expressing concerns over inflation and unemployment, factors he believes are driving voters away from BJP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 12:29 IST
  • India

The condition of the BJP will worsen in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Saturday, a day after the second round of polling was held in 88 seats across 13 states.

After the first phase of polling on April 19, Yadav in a statement had said that the BJP is in a very weak position in the ongoing elections while the INDIA bloc, of which the Samajwadi Party (SP) is a member, is on a strong wicket.

In a post on X, he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not got voters in the first two phases and, in the remaining phases, it will note even get booth agents.

''After the first two phases of voting, the condition of the BJP will be worse in the next phases,'' he said and claimed that people are ensuring the BJP's departure.

Sharing a video clip of a news channel reporter speaking to a purported BJP booth agent, the SP chief said that after ''10 years of lies by BJP leaders, a ''booth agent of the BJP'' is speaking the truth about the party's poor condition.

He is saying that the reason people are for not voting in the BJP's favour is because of inflation and unemployment, Yadav claimed.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh -- that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha -- was scheduled for all seven phases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

