American Airlines' Boeing 777 flight lands safely after possible 'mechanical issue'

An American Airlines flight landed safely at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday after the pilot reported a possible mechanical issue, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

The aircraft, a 23-year old Boeing 777 plane according to Airfleets Aviation, took off from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, and landed at Los Angeles, California, without any incident, American Airlines said. "The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally", it added.

"The Boeing 777 blew a tire during takeoff from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate," U.S. regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. Boeing deferred to American Airlines for information.

