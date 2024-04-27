Rajasthan: ACB books two collectors for demanding bribe in lieu of land conversion

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against two district collectors of Dudu, Rajasthan, for demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in lieu of changing land-use pattern. The action against the two district collectors, identified as Hanuman Mal Dhaka and Hansraj Halka Patwari, was taken on the instructions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters. The registration of the case followed searches at their homes, a post office and a tehsil office in the district.

According to an official release by the ACB, the searches were conducted under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Surendra Singh, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dr. Ravi. The DIG, Anti-Corruption Bureau, was quoted as saying in the statement that the searches were carried out on a complaint where the complainant said he approached the two officials, seeking conversion of 203 bighas registered in the name of his firm, on account of them falling in the Khasre Pond/Pal area.

According to the complaint, the complainant's family was being harassed by the district collector, who demanded Rs 25 lakh in lieu of the conversion. However, the deal was eventually decided at Rs 21 lakh. According to the complainant, the deal was eventually settled at Rs 15 lakh, of which Rs 7.5 was to be paid to one of the collectors at their dak bungalow. The complaint said he had a record of the conversation with the collector to this effect.

During the preliminary investigation, the ACB determined that the collectors, Hanuman Mal Dhaka and Patwari Shri Hansraj, demanded bribes. Accordingly, they were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)