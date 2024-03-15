"Today we have cleared all dues of NTC employees", says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Left Menu

Goyal stated, "I am happy that today we have cleared all dues of NTC employees up to December 2021. In the next 30-40 days, the balance dues will also be cleared. Another issue of the rehabilitation of NTC employees is being addressed by the Maharashtra govt. I have held talks with Sachin Ahir and Kalidas Kolankar."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the clearance of pending dues up to December 2021 in a media interaction held on Friday, in a development addressing the concerns of National Textile Corporation (NTC) employees. Goyal expressed his satisfaction with the resolution of financial issues faced by NTC workers and outlined plans for further action.

Goyal stated, "I am happy that today we have cleared all dues of NTC employees up to December 2021. In the next 30-40 days, the balance dues will also be cleared. Another issue of the rehabilitation of NTC employees is being addressed by the Maharashtra govt. I have held talks with Sachin Ahir and Kalidas Kolankar." The Minister acknowledged the longstanding problem of delayed salaries, revealing that employees had been receiving only 50 per cent of their wages due to financial constraints.

However, with the recent clearance of dues, a significant burden has been lifted off the shoulders of NTC workers. Highlighting the ongoing efforts to address the remaining dues, Goyal expressed optimism, stating, "We also hope that in the next few days, dues of the next 8 months, up to August 2022, will also be settled."

He assured that other pending payments such as gratuities would also be cleared in due course, providing further relief to the employees. Moreover, Goyal shed light on the issue of housing rehabilitation for NTC employees, emphasizing its importance in ensuring their overall well-being.

He revealed ongoing discussions with the Maharashtra government to expedite the resolution of housing-related challenges. The Minister specifically mentioned engagements with key stakeholders including Sachin Ahir and Kalidas Kolankar, indicating a collaborative effort between the central and state authorities. "We are in talks with Maharashtra government CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pagar has assured their cooperation for the rehabilitation of NTC employees' housing," stated Goyal.

The assurance of support from the state government officials signifies a concerted effort to address the housing concerns of NTC workers in a timely manner. Goyal's announcement comes as a significant relief for NTC employees who have long grappled with financial uncertainty and housing issues. (ANI)

