Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa up to 8, prosecutors say

Updated: 15-03-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 17:21 IST
Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa up to 8, prosecutors say
  • Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa on Friday has risen from two to eight, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office said.

More than 20 people were injured, it added on Telegram.

