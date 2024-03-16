Sao Paulo's Congonhas airport resumes flights after hour-long suspension
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 01:10 IST
Sao Paulo's Congonhas airport has resumed flights on Friday after a more-than-hour-long suspension due to a power failure at its control tower, airport operator Aena said.
The airport, one of the largest in Brazil in terms of passengers transported, only operates domestic flights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
