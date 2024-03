BRIEF-United Airlines Says This Afternoon United Flight 433 Landed Safely At Rogue Valley International/Medford Airport

United Airlines Holdings Inc : * UNITED AIRLINES: THIS AFTERNOON UNITED FLIGHT 433 LANDED SAFELY AT ITS SCHEDULED DESTINATION AT ROGUE VALLEY INTERNATIONAL/MEDFORD AIRPORT

* WE'LL CONDUCT A THOROUGH EXAMINATION OF THE PLANE AND PERFORM ALL THE NEEDED REPAIRS BEFORE IT RETURNS TO SERVICE * AFTER THE AIRCRAFT WAS PARKED AT THE GATE, IT WAS DISCOVERED TO BE MISSING AN EXTERNAL PANEL

* UNITED AIRLINES: ALSO CONDUCT AN INVESTIGATION TO BETTER UNDERSTAND HOW THIS DAMAGE OCCURRED

