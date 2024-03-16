Left Menu

Boeing tells airlines to check 787 flight deck seat switches

The Federal Aviation Administration said that in response to the LATAM Flight 800 incident it has convened an expert board to review a message that Boeing sent to airlines about the need to check the switches after the incident. The FAA said it does not require Boeing to get the agency's approval before sending the message.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 04:25 IST
Boeing tells airlines to check 787 flight deck seat switches

Boeing on Friday told airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people injured.

The Air Current, an aviation industry publication, reported on Wednesday that the movement of a flight deck seat is a key focus of the probe into Monday's flight. Boeing said earlier on Friday that it had taken the precautionary measure of reminding operators of a 2017 service bulletin detailing instructions for inspecting and maintaining flight deck seat switches.

"We are recommending operators perform an inspection at the next maintenance opportunity," Boeing said. The Federal Aviation Administration said that in response to the LATAM Flight 800 incident it has convened an expert board to review a message that Boeing sent to airlines about the need to check the switches after the incident.

The FAA said it does not require Boeing to get the agency's approval before sending the message. The FAA said the process will include reviewing the 2017 service bulletin related to the switches in the pilot seats and will provide feedback to Boeing. "The agency will continue to monitor the situation closely," the FAA said.

Boeing shares closed up nearly 1%. The plane, which was heading from Sydney to Auckland on Monday, dropped abruptly before stabilizing, causing those on board to be thrown about the cabin.

LATAM is based in Chile and the flight, which had 263 passengers and nine crew members, was due to continue on to Santiago after stopping in Auckland. New Zealand's Transport Accident Investigation Commission said on Tuesday it was seizing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of the flight, which would provide information about the conversations between the pilots and the plane's movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024