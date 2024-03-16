Boeing tells airlines to check 787 flight deck seat switches

Boeing on Friday told airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people injured.

The Air Current, an aviation industry publication, reported on Wednesday that the movement of a flight deck seat is a key focus of the probe into Monday's flight. Boeing said earlier on Friday that it had taken the precautionary measure of reminding operators of a 2017 service bulletin detailing instructions for inspecting and maintaining flight deck seat switches.

"We are recommending operators perform an inspection at the next maintenance opportunity," Boeing said. The Federal Aviation Administration said that in response to the LATAM Flight 800 incident it has convened an expert board to review a message that Boeing sent to airlines about the need to check the switches after the incident.

The FAA said it does not require Boeing to get the agency's approval before sending the message. The FAA said the process will include reviewing the 2017 service bulletin related to the switches in the pilot seats and will provide feedback to Boeing. "The agency will continue to monitor the situation closely," the FAA said.

Boeing shares closed up nearly 1%. The plane, which was heading from Sydney to Auckland on Monday, dropped abruptly before stabilizing, causing those on board to be thrown about the cabin.

LATAM is based in Chile and the flight, which had 263 passengers and nine crew members, was due to continue on to Santiago after stopping in Auckland. New Zealand's Transport Accident Investigation Commission said on Tuesday it was seizing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of the flight, which would provide information about the conversations between the pilots and the plane's movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)