Traffic suspended over Crimea-Russia bridge
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 13:55 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Car traffic was suspended on Sunday over the bridge connecting Crimea with mainland Russia, Russian authorities said on the Telegram messaging app, without giving further details.
The move is often made for security reasons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
