Two Teenagers Drown in Palghar's Surya River
Two teenaged boys drowned in Surya river in Palghar district on Saturday, police official said.Somesh Shinde and Karan Nayak, both 18, had gone for a swim in the river in Borsehti, the Boisar police station official said.The incident took place at 330pm. The body was recovered by police personnel and local fisherfolk at 650pm. An accidental death case has been registered, he added.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 22:02 IST
