Two Teenagers Drown in Palghar's Surya River

Two teenaged boys drowned in Surya river in Palghar district on Saturday, police official said.

Somesh Shinde and Karan Nayak, both 18, had gone for a swim in the river in Borsehti, the Boisar police station official said.

''The incident took place at 3:30pm. The body was recovered by police personnel and local fisherfolk at 6:50pm. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he added.

