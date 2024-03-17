Flight restrictions lifted at Moscow airports
17-03-2024
Flight restrictions have been lifted at Moscow airports, Russia's state aviation watchdog said on Sunday.
The restrictions were introduced on Sunday morning after air defences downed five Ukrainian drones near the Russian capital.
