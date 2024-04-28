"Week's slots already booked": Tihar jail authorities; AAP claims Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with Arvind Kejriwal cancelled

The Tihar Jail authorities said that the meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted as per the sequence of seeking the permission. Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be next week, the jail sources said on Sunday.

According to the jail authorities, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Bhagwant Mann were scheduled to meet with the party supremo on April 29 and 30 accordingly. The AAP leaders had sought permission beforehand. The jail authorities further said that the permission to visit is given in the same order in which it is sought and Sunita Kejriwal has not sought permission earlier.

According to the jail rules, the visits are allowed only twice a week and the upcoming week is booked for two days. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)

