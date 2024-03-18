Japanese Majors Toyota Tsusho & Secom to Set Up Second Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in India for Rs 1,000 cr

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: In its continuous pursuit to provide quality healthcare to larger communities, Sakra World Hospital announced its visionary plan for a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru on Saturday. The momentous occasion marked the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the pioneering MNC hospital group. Sakra is India's first 100 per cent FDI Multi-Super Specialty Hospital powered by Japanese innovation and technology through a collaboration between healthcare major Secom Medical System and trading conglomerate Toyota Tsusho.

The event, held in the presence of Tatsuro Fuse. Executive Director, SECOM Co., Ltd. & Chairman, SECOM Medical System Co. Ltd. Japan, Hiroshi Yonenaga, Division CEO Senior Executive Officer, Toyota Tsusho corporation. Japan, Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Naoya Matsumi, Deputy Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, and Lovekesh Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, witnessed the unveiling of Sakra's expansion plans and other groundbreaking initiatives. Strategically located in Banaswadi, Bengaluru North, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, Sakra's new facility will boast a remarkable 500-bed capacity and a sprawling built-up area spanning 600,000 sq. ft (55,740 sq. m). This expansion signifies Sakra's commitment to providing unparalleled healthcare services to the local community and beyond. Also, the latest healthcare project brings forth an unparalleled synergy of medical advancements and technological innovations to the Indian shores.

At the forefront of integrated tertiary care, the new unit will offer a comprehensive range of specialties and super specialties, including advanced oncology treatments and cutting-edge rehabilitation programs. "We are proud to combine the expertise of Secom Medical System and Toyota Tsusho to deliver world-class healthcare solutions in Bengaluru. The new facility is the extension of our firm commitment towards fulfilling the healthcare needs of the local and international communities," said Tatsuro Fuse, while announcing the new project. At the event, the global leadership of Sakra World Hospital provided insights into various aspects, including the hospital's ten-year journey in India, the integration of cutting-edge healthcare technology and innovation from Japan, and its forthcoming plans with a 1,000-bed Phase 2 expansion. The leaders also highlighted their investment strategies and the incorporation of state-of-the-art medical equipment sourced from Toyota Tsusho and Secom Medical System, which ensure the highest standards of care.

The conference also focused on specialized treatment procedures covering various super specialties at the upcoming facility, such as advanced oncology treatments, robotic surgeries, and innovative rehabilitation programs. In line with the founding team's motto, the new facility will incorporate state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced treatment protocols, setting a new benchmark in healthcare excellence. "Harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration, the launch of our new facility represents a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering unparalleled healthcare solutions, "elaborated Hiroshi Yonenaga. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the new facility will feature a fusion design - blending Indo-Japanese architectural elements - symbolizing a harmonious mix of tradition, technology and innovation. "Our management is dedicated to integrating the latest global technologies to enhance treatment outcomes and improve the quality of life for our patients," stated Yuichi Nagano.

Furthermore, Sakra World Hospital's leadership team elaborated on the hospital's NABH accreditation and its implementation of the Kaizen approach for safety protocols and quality care, emphasizing their commitment to patient safety and excellence in healthcare delivery. "Our mission is to prioritize patient safety and quality care through rigorous programs, processes and certifications, such as NABH accreditation and Kaizen activities," affirmed Naoya Matsumi. The hospital's commitment to patient safety and quality care is unwavering, as it strives to continually enhance clinical excellence through meticulous processes and initiatives. The launch of the new facility marks just the beginning of Sakra's ambitious expansion plans. With future developments aimed at adding 1,000 beds across Bengaluru in the upcoming years, Sakra World Hospital remains steadfast in its mission to enrich the quality of life for all through its research and education initiatives. "Medical research and education are integral to our growth journey. We believe in fostering a culture of continual learning and innovation," added Lovekesh Phasu.

Sakra World Hospital is the first multinational corporation (MNC) and 100 per cent FDI hospital in India, a Japanese company run by Secom and Toyota Tsusho corporation. It is situated in Marathahalli on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is a 350-bed hospital that offers medical treatment in all areas, including emergency and trauma care, Cardiac sciences, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, Renal science, Rehabilitation, orthopedics, women's and children's health, and neurosciences. There are 15 integrated modular operation theaters (OTs) with cutting-edge, modern technology, including an OR integration solution that allows video input from various sources, including surgical cameras, periphery cameras, and MIS cameras, to be recorded, saved, and shown.

