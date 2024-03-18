"Ek Kori Prem Katha" First poster offers a glimpse into the film's compelling narrative, Also reveals the release date-5th April 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 18: Sughand Films and Kenil-Worth Films LLP are proud to announce the release date of their highly anticipated film, "Ek Kori Prem Katha" co-written & Directed Chinmay P Purohit, Writer - Saba Mumtaz, DOP - Pratap Rout, Editor - Aseem Sinha, is set to hit theatres nationwide on April 5th, 2024, this poignant narrative promises to captivate audiences with its courageous stance against the archaic tradition of testing women's virginity.

"Ek Kori Prem Katha" delves into the heart of a societal struggle, tackling the deeply ingrained practice of Kori, a ceremonial ritual that subjects women to a test of their purity. At its core, the film follows the journey of Sabhyata, a young woman who dares to defy convention by falling in love with the son of the village pradhan. Sabhyata's love story is not merely a tale of romance but a profound exploration of the human spirit and resilience. Faced with the daunting prospect of navigating the oppressive traditions of her community, Sabhyata must summon the courage to challenge the status quo and pave the way for a future defined by love and respect.

The poster release of "Ek Kori Prem Katha" offers a glimpse into the film's compelling narrative, hinting at the emotional depth and societal relevance that audiences can expect. With its thought-provoking storyline and compelling performances, the film promises to spark important conversations about gender equality, individual autonomy, and the power of love to transcend barriers. Speaking about the upcoming release, the producers expressed their enthusiasm for sharing this impactful story with audiences worldwide. They emphasized the importance of shedding light on issues that continue to affect countless individuals, underscoring the film's role in fostering empathy and understanding.

"Ek Kori Prem Katha" stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love in the face of adversity. As the release date approaches, audiences can anticipate an unforgettable cinematic experience that challenges perceptions and inspires change. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

