Govt extends permission for import of urea through India Potash till March 2025

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 21:10 IST
The government on Monday extended the permission by a year for import of urea (agri grade) through India Potash Ltd till March 2025.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) notification, ''import of urea (agricultural grade) on government account is allowed through Indian Potash Ltd ...till March 31, 2025''.

Urea imports stood at USD 1.81 billion during April-January this fiscal. The fertiliser is mainly imported from China, Oman and Russia.

