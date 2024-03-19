Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- KPMG votes to extend Jon Holt's tenure as UK chief executive - Deloitte launches biggest reorganization in a decade to cut costs

- Exxon chief says Guyana clash will not hurt relationship with Chevron - Aviation industry calls for UK investment in hydrogen fuel

Overview - KPMG's partners have voted "overwhelmingly" to extend Jon Holt's tenure as UK chief executive after a tumultuous first term that was dominated by his attempts to repair the Big Four firm's reputation following a series of scandals.

- Deloitte has launched the biggest overhaul of its global operations in a decade as the Big Four firm seeks to cut costs and reduce the organization's complexity in the face of an expected market slowdown. - The chief executive of ExxonMobil has insisted its tense dispute with Chevron over a prized Guyana oilfield will not damage the working relationship between the two US oil companies, even as the spat threatens to derail the biggest acquisition in Chevron's history.

- The boss of easyJet airline has led an aviation industry call from companies including Rolls-Royce, Airbus and GKN Aerospace, for the UK government to put more public money into helping hydrogen-powered passenger planes get off the ground. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

