Amid ongoing debate, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expresses support for reservations
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated support for reservations, stating it should continue as long as needed to address societal discrimination.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.
Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.
Bhagwat's reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.
Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- reservations
- Mohan Bhagwat
- Sangh Parivar
- discrimination
- education
- BJP
- Congress
- Nagpur
- society
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls: BJP to release election manifesto on April 14, say sources
"After PM Modi's roadshow, there will be a tsunami of support for us": BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena
Garhwal's women voters laud BJP's 'pro-women' schemes, flag delay in rehabilitating Chamoli victims
CPI(M), Congress compelled Tripura's indigenous people to take up arms: BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets BJP MP from Chamarajanagar Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru