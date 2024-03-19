2 persons injured as auto-rickshaw, motorbike collide in Thane
A motorbike rider and an auto-rickshaw driver were injured in a head-on collision in Thane, Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Gokhale Road at 4.30 am on Tuesday. The motorbike rider, 25, suffered serious head injuries and is in a private hospital while the 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver is in Thane Civil Hospital.
A motorbike rider and an auto-rickshaw driver were injured when their vehicles collided head-on in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said.
The accident took place at around 4.30 am on Gokhale Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
The 25-year-old motorbike rider suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.
The 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who also received injuries, was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital, the official said.
