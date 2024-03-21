Left Menu

European shares hit new peaks as rate-cut hopes gain steam

Some banks – such as the Swiss National Bank – have already started cutting rates," said Hussain Mehdi, director of investment strategy at HSBC Asset Management. "For the Bank of England, good progress in disinflation has allowed recent communications to strike a significantly less hawkish tone." Investors also tweaked their views about the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy path, pricing in a 90% chance of an ECB rate cut by June from less than an 80% chance late on Wednesday. On the data front, French business activity shrank for a tenth consecutive month in March, while Germany's economic downturn eased slightly.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:54 IST
European shares hit new peaks as rate-cut hopes gain steam
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares joined a global rally to hit fresh record-high levels on Thursday, with technology stocks and miners in the lead, as dovish signals from a slew of major central banks spurred a risk-on mood among investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.9% at a record closing high and also hit an all-time intraday peak of 510.25 points earlier in the day. Technology stocks led the charge with a jump of 3.2% as investors gravitated towards risky assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its view of three interest rate cuts this year.

Also boosting the index were gains in European semiconductor stocks including heavyweight ASML Holding after U.S. chipmaker Micron's strong third-quarter revenue forecast

. The basic resources index, which houses mining stocks, added 2.6%, as prices of most metals climbed, with gold prices hitting an all-time high earlier in the session.

Britain's FTSE 100 outperformed regional peers to climb nearly 2% after the Bank of England held interest rates steady and Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain's economy is "moving in the right direction" for the central bank to start cutting interest rates. Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, the Swiss National Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50%, making it the first major central bank to dial back tighter monetary policy aimed at tackling inflation.

The main Swiss Market Index closed up 0.7%. "Central banks look to be on the verge of declaring victory in their battle over inflation. Some banks – such as the Swiss National Bank – have already started cutting rates," said Hussain Mehdi, director of investment strategy at HSBC Asset Management.

"For the Bank of England, good progress in disinflation has allowed recent communications to strike a significantly less hawkish tone." Investors also tweaked their views about the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy path, pricing in a 90% chance of an ECB rate cut by June from less than an 80% chance late on Wednesday.

On the data front, French business activity shrank for a tenth consecutive month in March, while Germany's economic downturn eased slightly. Business activity in the overall euro zone rose to 49.9 this month from February's 49.2, within a whisker of returning to growth, as inflationary pressures bucked a recent trend and eased.

In corporate updates, Next advanced 6.7% after the clothing retailer kept its guidance for sales and profit in the current year after reporting a slightly better than expected rise in profit for 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024