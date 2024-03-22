Left Menu

1 killed, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

Experts have been briefed and asked to assess the reason for the accident and suggest necessary remedial measures.

PTI | Supaul | Updated: 22-03-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 11:05 IST
1 killed, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and nine people injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The 10.2-km bridge was being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the Koshi river between Bheja in Madhubani and Bakaur in Supaul district, they said.

NHAI Regional Officer YB Singh told PTI that 10 labourers were trapped under the debris after the accident.

''Unfortunately, one person died on the way to the hospital, and the other nine were rescued with minor injuries. They are out of danger now,'' he said.

''Adequate compensation for the deceased as well as injured victims is being arranged. Experts have been briefed and asked to assess the reason for the accident and suggest necessary remedial measures. Senior NHAI officers have rushed to the site to take immediate action on the matter,'' he added.

The bridge has 171 piers, and the span between piers 153 and 154 collapsed, he said.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds the Road Construction portfolio, said that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

It is a very tragic incident and the government will ensure that the families of the victims get adequate compensation, he said.

Sinha said he was in constant touch with the NHAI as well as the district administration.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar along with said senior officers of the administration were at the spot.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024