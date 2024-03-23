Left Menu

IAF airlifts over 300 people stranded in J&K, Ladakh due to snowfall

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:08 IST
IAF airlifts over 300 people stranded in J&K, Ladakh due to snowfall
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 328 people who were stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to heavy snowfall were airlifted by the Indian Air Force on Saturday, an official said.

A total of 3,442 people have been airlifted so far under the 'Kargil courier' service by the IAF in coordination with the civil administration since its launch on January 22, he said.

Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

''Two aircraft of Kargil courier airlifted 328 passengers on Saturday. While 144 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil in three sorties of AN-32, 12 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar,'' the official said.

Similarly, 164 passengers availed the service from Jammu to Kargil in three sorties and eight passengers from Kargil to Jammu, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024