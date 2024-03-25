China told Philippines it had to remove grounded warship, says Chinese foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 13:52 IST
- Country:
- China
China had made clear that the Philippines has to remove a grounded warship in the South China Sea, and after 20 years they never honoured their word, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
The spokesperson was responding to questions regarding the latest altercation between the two countries at the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.
The Philippines has said moves to "interfere" with resupply missions there were "unacceptable".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- China
- Philippines
- South China Sea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian writer sentenced to death in China may never be executed, says Chinese ambassador
Chinese ambassador says review into tariffs on Australian wine progressing well
Chinese ambassador says review into tariffs on Australian wine progressing well
Another Chinese research vessel spotted off India, fuelling unease
EXCLUSIVE-Former US official's work for Chinese client stirs concern over disclosure loopholes