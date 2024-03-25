Left Menu

China to soon roll out policy on lowering down payments on car loans, financial regulator says

The financial regulator has in recent years summoned multiple meetings attended by commercial banks and auto finance firms, among efforts to improve car credit oversight, the NFRA said in a faxed response to an earlier Reuters report. The policy on lower car loan downpayments has proven "mature," and would be unveiled in the near future, according to the NFRA.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 15:09 IST
China to soon roll out policy on lowering down payments on car loans, financial regulator says
  • Country:
  • China

China will soon roll out a policy on lowering downpayments on passenger vehicle loans, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said on Monday. The financial regulator has in recent years summoned multiple meetings attended by commercial banks and auto finance firms, among efforts to improve car credit oversight, the NFRA said in a faxed response to an earlier Reuters report.

The policy on lower car loan downpayments has proven "mature," and would be unveiled in the near future, according to the NFRA. Current rules set a minimum downpayment of 15% for NEVs, 20% for internal combustion vehicles and 30% for used cars.

The imminent policy will reduce the cost of car purchases and help in propping up auto sales, the regulator said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024