Blackstone-owned Crown Resorts found fit to hold Melbourne casino license

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-03-2024 05:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Blackstone-owned Crown Resorts can keep its licence to operate its Melbourne casino, Victoria state's gaming regulator said on Tuesday, after years of regulatory challenges around money-laundering charges.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission said Crown Resorts will be allowed to keep its casino licence and that the decision was in the public interest.

"Today, the commission is satisfied the systemic failings at Crown Melbourne are a thing of the past," Chair Fran Thorn said during a media briefing.

