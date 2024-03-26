RBI MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on March 22, 2024 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 497,806.13 6.77 5.00-7.10 I. Call Money 11,652.75 6.70 5.00-6.85 II. Triparty Repo 319,092.65 6.76 6.65-6.80 III. Market Repo 166,297.73 6.80 5.60-6.90 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 763.00 7.00 7.00-7.10 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 2,193.75 6.78 5.85-6.85 II. Term Money@@ 231.00 - 6.80-7.50 III. Triparty Repo 4,550.00 7.54 6.90-7.95 IV. Market Repo 1,901.73 7.07 6.87-7.50 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo Fri, 22/03/2024 14 Fri, 05/04/2024 25,004.00 6.72 (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Fri, 22/03/2024 4 Tue, 26/03/2024 50,005.00 6.74 Fri, 22/03/2024 4 Tue, 26/03/2024 40,700.00 6.53 (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF# Fri, 22/03/2024 1 Sat, 23/03/2024 26,908.00 6.75 Fri, 22/03/2024 2 Sun, 24/03/2024 0.00 6.75 Fri, 22/03/2024 3 Mon, 25/03/2024 0.00 6.75 Fri, 22/03/2024 4 Tue, 26/03/2024 22,998.00 6.75 4. SDFΔ# Fri, 22/03/2024 1 Sat, 23/03/2024 70,530.00 6.25 Fri, 22/03/2024 2 Sun, 24/03/2024 100.00 6.25 Fri, 22/03/2024 3 Mon, 25/03/2024 12,825.00 6.25 Fri, 22/03/2024 4 Tue, 26/03/2024 11,697.00 6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 70,463.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 21/03/2024 5 Tue, 26/03/2024 50,001.00 6.65 (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF# 4. SDFΔ# 5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 9,809.86 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 66,910.86 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 137,373.86 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on March 22, 2024 931,482.63 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending March 22, 2024 939,805.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ March 22, 2024 115,709.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on March 08, 2024 186,908.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

