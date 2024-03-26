World Bank approves $150M loan to improve data systems in Congo and Gabonese Republic

The World Bank today approved an additional $150 million in credit and loan from the International Development Association (IDA)* and from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)** to improve and harmonize data systems in the Republic of Congo and Gabonese Republic, respectively. This operation is an Additional Financing of the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West and Central Africa Series of Projects-Two (HISWACA-SOP 2) project, designed to improve national statistical performance, promote regional harmonization, facilitate data access and utilization, and drive the modernization of statistical frameworks in Western and Central Africa.

“This additional financing will enable the Republic of Congo and the Gabonese Republic to participate in the regional effort to modernize and harmonize statistical systems, and to produce and disseminate high-quality data critical to help improve the lives and livelihoods of people,” said Cheick Fantamady Kante, Country Director for Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabonese Republic.

Within the project framework, a commitment has been made to strengthen human resource capacity, alongside sectoral coordination support to strengthen the statistical services in ministries for effective data production. The endeavor will focus on streamlining and enhancing data collection systems, modernizing human resources management, and bolstering National Statistical Offices (NSOs). Furthermore, ongoing national statistical system reforms will include the establishment of statistical training programs at universities or national schools in the Gabonese Republic, as well as support for the reform of the national statistics school in the Republic of Congo.

The first two phases of the HISWACA Project approved respectively in May 2023 ($460 million) and September 2023 ($290 million) spans 11 countries in Western and Central Africa: Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, and The Gambia. It also extends support to the statistical divisions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), and the African Union (AU) to strengthen coordination and enhance statistics harmonization across the region. The new financing for the Republic of Congo Republic and the Gabonese Republic brings the project’s total amount to $900 million.

"HISWACA underscores the World Bank’s commitment to help improve statistics production to better address the urgent needs of institutions and populations, and to advance the inclusive development agenda in Western and Central Africa,” said Boutheina Guermazi, World Bank Director for Regional Integration for Africa and the Middle East.