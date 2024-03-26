Canon Academy Video Roadshow kicked off in Nigeria to advance filmmaking education

In alignment with the company’s steadfast commitment to advancing education and empowerment, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is excited to announce the arrival of the Canon Academy Video Roadshow in Africa; The roadshow spanning multiple countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Algeria and many more, will offer an immersive experience to filmmaking enthusiasts unlike any other.

The Canon Academy Video Roadshow kicked off in Nigeria on March 18, 2024. This immersive event offers participants a hands-on experience with Canon’s cutting-edge equipment and techniques, alongside valuable insights from industry professionals. By bringing this experience to Africa, Canon aims to empower aspiring filmmakers and content creators with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration needed to realize their creations.

“We are thrilled to bring the Canon Academy Video Roadshow to Africa, starting with Nigeria,” says Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “This roadshow is a vibrant hub of learning and collaboration, where filmmaking enthusiasts and creators can come together to learn, grow, and explore the endless possibilities of visual storytelling.

“As the demand for high-quality video content continues to soar, Canon remains dedicated to empowering creators to bring their visions to life. Through initiatives like the Canon Academy Video Roadshow, we are committed to fostering a new generation of filmmakers and content creators, equipping them with the skills and confidence to succeed in today’s ever-evolving digital landscape.”

In 2022, Canon launched the Canon Academy Video, an interactive online film school available in English and French to provide comprehensive education on the stages of production and equipment used in filmmaking. The platform offers courses to cinematographers, filmmakers, and videographers of all skill levels, which are delivered through an e-learning platform and face-to-face. Upon completion of the programme, participants have the opportunity to undergo assessments and receive Canon Certification, validating their proficiency in the field of filmmaking.

Click here to know more: English: https://apo-opa.co/3xajyuV

French: https://apo-opa.co/3VzPbbw

In recent years, Africa has witnessed a remarkable surge in content creation, largely driven by the widespread adoption of digital technology and the proliferation of social media platforms. The rising trend of producing video content on social media platforms reflects the growing appetite among users and viewers for visually engaging storytelling. This surge underscores the relevance of Canon Academy Video for content creators seeking to thrive in this dynamic landscape.

Since its inception, Canon Academy Video has provided self-taught filmmakers with a comprehensive platform to enhance their skills through prerecorded sessions and courses. To date, Canon has received an overwhelming response with over 14,000 registrations from aspiring filmmakers eager to explore the world of videography and moving imagery.

With the success of the Canon Academy Video, participants have highlighted a desire for a more hands-on experience. In response, Canon is launching the Canon Academy Video Roadshow, which will bridge the gap between online learning and real-world application.

The roadshow commenced on 18 – 19 March 2024 at Pan Atlantic University (PAU), where 60 students specializing in film, video, and moving imagery, received training in the distinction between Canon’s DSLR and Mirrorless (ML) camera lineups for video production. The event also featured professional demonstrations including a focus on music video production and independent filmmaking techniques.

The roadshow continued with PRO Masterclass sessions which occurred from 20 – 22 March 2024, catering to semi-professionals, institutions, and businesses seeking advanced training in multicam setups. Attendees received comprehensive training sessions focused on Canon Cinema EOS, XA/XF, and PTZ camera lineups.

Led by industry experts, the workshops offer participants professional advice and hands-on demonstrations, providing insights gleaned from real-life scenarios with specific camera models. Additionally, key features of the highlighted models will be explored, accompanied by expert tips and tricks to optimize their usage.

Moreover, participants will have the opportunity to screen their videos created using Canon equipment. As a highlight of the workshop, an award will be presented to the best student, recognising exceptional talent and innovation. With plans to expand The Canon Academy Video Roadshow to other countries across Africa, Canon is committed to empowering filmmakers at every stage of their journey.

(With Inputs from APO)