EIB extending €600 million loan to Poland to bolster economy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is extending a €600 million loan to the Republic of Poland to bolster the Polish economy. Investments supported with this financing will spur digital and social development, supplementing European Union grants.

“This agreement is strategically aligned with the objectives of fostering innovation, advancing smart-economy development, creating new employment opportunities and reinforcing Poland’s competitiveness on the global stage. The Bank is dedicated to enhancing the economies of EU member states, and another significant agreement with the Republic of Poland strengthens Poland’s position among the EIB’s most important clients,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska.

The EIB financing will complement EU grants as well as funding from private sources and public contributions. This strategic collaboration positions the EIB as a pivotal contributor to the effective utilisation of European Commission grants.

“This agreement is another example of our excellent cooperation. These investments will strengthen the competitiveness of our economy in the long term. The EIB not only provides long-term financing, but also provides expert assistance, which is crucial in the process of project preparation," said Poland’s Minister of Finance Andrzej Domański.

The impact of the agreement will be multifaceted, directly contributing to the European Union’s economic, social and territorial cohesion. It will play a key role in augmenting research and development, fostering innovation-enabling infrastructure and enhancing knowledge and skills in Poland.The agreement is also designed to contribute to sustainability by protecting the environment, biodiversity and ecosystems.

This initiative follows two operations similar in nature: EU Funds Co-financing for the period 2007-2013 and EU Co-financing for the period 2014-2020, confirming a continued commitment to collaborative efforts for the economic and social development of Poland.