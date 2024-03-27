Ecoreco Leads Sustainable Charge with Record E-waste Collection on Global Recycling Day

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2024 13:17 IST
PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Eco Recycling Limited (Ecoreco) India's first and leading professional E-waste Management Company, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainability on the occasion of Global Recycling Day, observed annually on March 18th. Ecoreco continues to lead the charge in environmental responsibility and community engagement. Since 2018, Ecoreco has been actively commemorating Global Recycling Day, aiming to raise awareness and advocate for sustainable practices. This year witnessed a significant evolution in approach, marked by innovative strategies and intensified engagement efforts.

In a proactive move to boost participation and outreach, Ecoreco mobilized five teams equipped with specially designed vehicles to facilitate the smooth collection of discarded electrical and electronic waste directly from generators. This streamlined approach not only improved the collection process but also emphasized Ecoreco's dedication to environmental responsibility. Acknowledging the crucial role of Small & Medium Scale Industrial Hubs in promoting sustainability, Ecoreco along with BookMyJunk extended its outreach endeavours. By engaging with approximately 1000 industrial units, shops, restaurants, and other establishments in the vicinity of these hubs, Ecoreco successfully garnered support and voluntary contributions of E-waste.

Mr. B K Soni, expressing his gratitude to the dedicated team, underscored the strategic decision to engage with Small & Medium businesses and industries. He remarked, "I'm immensely proud of our team's achievements on Global Recycling Day. Our proactive approach and innovative strategies have led to a substantial increase in E-waste collection this year, totalling 10,914.43 kilograms. Despite challenges, our commitment to engaging with Small & Medium businesses and industries has fortified our impact and reaffirmed our dedication to sustainability. Looking ahead, we are resolute in expanding our initiatives and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility in the communities we serve, charting the course for a greener future. With sustained dedication, we aspire to amplify our impact and inspire others to join us in forging a more sustainable world for future generations."

Furthermore, Ecoreco recently joined TERRA, the largest global network of R2v3 and E-steward Certified E-scrap and ITAD providers, reinforces its commitment to sustainable e-waste management, aligning with TERRA's mission to promote responsible practices amidst the escalating global e-waste crisis. Ecoreco's journey on Global Recycling Day stands as a testament to its dedication to environmental preservation and sustainable development. Through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships, Ecoreco continues to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

