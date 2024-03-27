UK says rules of origin deal with Canada probably won't be extended
Britain said on Wednesday that post-Brexit trade arrangements with Canada over rules of origin were likely to expire at the end of March, blaming Ottawa for a latest impasse that leaves carmakers facing the risk of higher tariffs from April.
"Canada's decision not to roll over these rules of origin will increase the cost of trade and hurt businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," a spokesperson for Britain's Department for Business and Trade said.
"The UK government remains ready to work with Canada to find a solution that works for both countries, but we won't accept rowing back on the current terms."
