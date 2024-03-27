Left Menu

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

European stocks inched up to close at a record high on Wednesday helped by gains in defensive sectors, while shares of the world's second-largest listed fashion retailer H&M saw their strongest day in nearly nine months on upbeat quarterly results. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1%, underpinned by firmer utilities and healthcare.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:01 IST
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks inched up to close at a record high on Wednesday helped by gains in defensive sectors, while shares of the world's second-largest listed fashion retailer H&M saw their strongest day in nearly nine months on upbeat quarterly results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1%, underpinned by firmer utilities and healthcare. Sweden's H&M was among top performers, surging 15.2% after the retailer reported a stronger than expected first-quarter operating profit, as new CEO Daniel Erver said shoppers liked the brand's spring collections.

The broader retail sector ended up 2.5%. "We had a nice set of figures from (H&M) and it shows that maybe they are fighting off those cheaper competitors more effectively and have taken quite a chunk out of the European market," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

The benchmark index is eyeing a second straight quarterly advance, with a 6.8% gain so far. Dovish signals from major central banks and a rally in technology stocks powered by AI fervour have spurred STOXX 600 to record highs. "The main thing that really seems to come through with investors is the fact that, yes, European markets are sitting at record highs, but they're still not as expensive as U.S. counterparts," Beauchamp added.

In focus later in the week will be U.S. Feb. personal consumption expenditure data, that could offer clues on the timing for the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut. Meanwhile, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said the European Central Bank was increasingly confident inflation will fall back to its 2% target by mid-2025 as wage growth moderates.

Sweden's central bank held its key rate unchanged at 4.00% as expected and said that inflation pressures had now eased enough for the policy rate to be cut in the coming months. Deutsche Bank gained 2.7% and notched a six-year high after Morgan Stanley upgraded the German lender to "overweight." The stock was among top performers on Germany's DAX 40 index which closed 0.5% higher.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut SBB's credit rating to selective default from CCC+, adding that the Swedish landlord had selectively defaulted on some of its debt, sending shares of the embattled group down 4.0%. DS Smith jumped 10.2% after the British paper and packaging firm said it was in talks with International Paper for an all-stock offer valued at 5.72 billion pounds ($7.22 billion).

European markets will be shut on Friday and Monday for Easter holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024