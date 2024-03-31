Six of Sonipat-based family hospitalised after collision with bus in Kota

A collision between an SUV and a state transport bus on Sunday left six of a family, including a six-year-old girl, injured, police said.

The injured car occupants from Haryana's Sonipat were rushed to the MBS Hospital in Kota, where they are undergoing treatment, they said.

A Rajasthan Roadways bus collided with an SUV at the Ajanda turn on the Kota-Lalsot Mega highway in Bundi district on Sunday afternoon, Circle Officer, DSP Deepak Meena said.

The car was being driven by Rajpal Jat, and the family was on its way to Ujjain, said Head Constable Narendra Singh from Deikheda Police Station.

Singh said the accident took place at a spot which turns at 90 degrees angle. The turn is made more precarious with branches from acacia trees on either roadside reaching outwards.

