Left Menu

Rs 2000 banknotes: Rs 8,202 crore or 2.3% still in circulation

The window for depositing and/or exchanging the Rs 2,000 banknotes continues to be available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:37 IST
Rs 2000 banknotes: Rs 8,202 crore or 2.3% still in circulation
Rs 2000 bankotes (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 2.3 per cent or Rs 8,202 crore of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 banknotes are still in circulation, about six months after the deadline to deposit or exchange them at bank branches is over. This essentially meant 97.69 per cent of the total value of the high-value Rs 2,000 banknotes were back in the banking system.

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, the date on which RBI decided to withdraw the banknote. The last day for the public to avail of exchange or to deposit high-value Rs 2000 banknotes at the banks was October 7, 2023. However, the window for depositing and/or exchanging the Rs 2,000 banknotes continues to be available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI.

Those 19 RBI issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram. Members of the public from within the country can send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office in the country to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.

The Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. The Rs 2000 banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirements of the economy expeditiously after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in circulation at that time.

The objective of introducing Rs 2000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024