Seven trucks seized, 18 booked for ferrying sand, cattle illegally in Latur

Eighteen persons were booked and seven trucks seized for illegal transportation of sand and cattle in Latur, a police official said on Monday.Six trucks were carrying sand while one vehicle had 17 bulls, the official added.Three cases were registered against 18 persons. Two cases were registered against 13 persons in Ahmedpur police station for ferrying sand.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:17 IST
Eighteen persons were booked and seven trucks seized for illegal transportation of sand and cattle in Latur, a police official said on Monday.

Six trucks were carrying sand while one vehicle had 17 bulls, the official added.

''Three cases were registered against 18 persons. The operation was carried out on Sunday morning on a tip off. Two cases were registered against 13 persons in Ahmedpur police station for ferrying sand. Items worth Rs 73.50 lakh were seized,'' he said.

The case related to transport of bulls has been registered against five persons, he added.

