Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy Loses Manufacturing License for 10 Products

Uttarakhand drug authority suspends manufacturing license of 10 Patanjali Divya Pharmacy products due to misleading advertisements. The firm failed to provide requested information, and its explanation was unsatisfactory. Products affected include Swasari Gold, Bronchom, and others.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-04-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The manufacturing licence of 10 Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy products has been suspended, according to an order issued by the Uttarakhand drug licensing authority.

The order was issued earlier this month taking cognisance of complaints about misleading advertisements of these products by the firm in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act. The firm did not provide the information sought from it regarding the products and the explanation offered by it in its defence was not satisfactory, the authority said in its order. Divya Pharmacy products whose manufacturing licence has been suspended include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, according to the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

