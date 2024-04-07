Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of 13 migrants, rescues hundreds
The Tunisian coastguard has retrieved the bodies of 13 migrants off Tunisia and rescued 1,867 others in a number of separate incidents in the Mediterranean, the national guard said on Sunday.
With the improvement in weather, the number of migrant boats heading from Tunisia to the Italian coast has increased significantly.
