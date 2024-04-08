Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as bond yields ease from highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Tesla gains after Musk says will unveil Robotaxi in August * Crypto stocks rise, tracking higher bitcoin prices * Indexes up: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.13%, Nasdaq 0.24% (Updated at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 1530 GMT) By Shashwat Chauhan and Shristi Achar A April 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes advanced in choppy trading on Monday after Treasury yields retreated from session highs, while investors awaited data and commentary from the Federal Reserve's policymakers to gauge its rate outlook.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as bond yields ease from highs
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main stock indexes advanced in choppy trading on Monday after Treasury yields retreated from session highs, while investors awaited data and commentary from the Federal Reserve's policymakers to gauge its rate outlook. U.S. stocks recorded weekly losses on Friday as traders scaled back expectations on the timing of rate cuts. They now see an around 51% chance of the Fed announcing its first rate cut in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, down from about 58% at the beginning of last week.

Hawkish commentary from central bank officials last week and stronger-than-expected manufacturing and jobs reports pointed to a resilient U.S. economy, easing the pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates quickly. The market also pared back expectations of more than three rate cuts this year, from between three and four a few weeks ago, according to LSEG data.

"The data firmly supports that with stable inflation and the above trend growth that we've seen, there's becoming less and less of a need for any sort of immediate cuts," said Mike Dickson, head of research at Horizon Investments. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to its highest level since last November earlier in the session. It later pared some gains and was last at 4.4339%.

Market focus now shifts to the March reading of the U.S. Consumer Price Index, due later in the week, that is expected to show a rise in headline inflation to 3.4% year-on-year, from 3.2% in February. Also on the radar is the release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, where it stuck to its guidance of three rate cuts in 2024.

Investors await commentary from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari later in the day for policy cues. First-quarter earnings season picks up pace now, with banking giants JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo scheduled to report later in the week.

"In an environment where you've got higher rates, it makes earnings growth even more important, and expectations for earnings growth are fairly elevated," Dickson said. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo raised its year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 index to 5,535 - the highest among Wall Street brokerages - from its previous forecast of 4,625​.

Leading gains across megacap growth stocks, Tesla rose 5.2% after CEO Elon Musk said the company would unveil the Robotaxi on Aug. 8. At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.32 points, or 0.10%, at 38,943.36, the S&P 500 was up 6.92 points, or 0.13%, at 5,211.26, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 39.14 points, or 0.24%, at 16,287.66.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors advanced, with consumer discretionary leading gains, while health care lagged. Cryptocurrency-related stocks gained, tracking rising bitcoin prices. Exchange operator Coinbase Global and software firm MicroStrategy added 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 59 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024