After 3 candidates withdraw nominations, 91 in fray for 8 seats in UP for 2nd phase of LS polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:52 IST
A total of three candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday, the last day of withdrawal for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, according to official statement issued here.

After the last date of withdrawal of nominations in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of the second phase, a total of 91 candidates are in the fray, it said.

UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navedep Rinwa said the nomination for the second phase started on March 28 and on Monday, which was the last date of withdrawal, three candidates including one from Meerut and two from Aligarh withdrew their nominations.

He said independent candidate Mohd Afzal from Meerut Lok Sabha constituency, and Mukesh Kumar of Rashtriya Jan Sanchar Dal and independent candidate Bhupendra Pal Singh from Aligarh withdrew their names.

He said there are 1.67 crore voters in these eight Lok Sabha constituencies of the second phase, out of which 90.11 lakh are male voters, 77.38 lakh are female voters and 787 are of third gender.

There are a total of 7797 polling stations and 17677 polling booths in these constituencies.

