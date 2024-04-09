Nu Republic Presents the Sonicpop Wireless Speaker Series, Where Groovy LED Lights Meet Unparalleled Sound, Redefining Style and Performance

BusinessWire India Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 9: Nu Republic®, an Indian lifestyle technology brand known for its "wear-tech" range including wireless audio, watches, earbuds, and speakers, introduces the Sonicpop® Wireless Speaker Series. This series comprises three distinct models - Sonicpop® 1200, Sonicpop® 160, and Sonicpop® 50. Each model offers an immersive sound experience powered by X-Bass® technology, eye-catching LED lights, extreme portability, and top-notch build quality.

"These tech products are carried by people and are born to be stylish & fashionable - not merely functional." This conviction is at the heart of Nu Republic® product development process & over the years the brand has garnered widespread acclaim for its funky products. In a short span of time, Nu Republic® has established itself in the fast-moving consumer electronics space and democratised the world of style, tech with its edgy innovations and quirky designs. The Sonicpop® Series is another bold step in this direction, made for trendsetters who prefer to stand out rather than blend in.

Explore the following three models introduced in this series launch: Nu Republic® Sonicpop® 1200 with 60W Output and Dynamic LED Lights, encased in a go anywhere design. This Sonicpop® 1200 - Outdoor Buzzer is especially curated for an unparalleled sonic adventure. With its rugged build and sleek design, it's armed with a detachable strap and 3x1 mm dynamic drivers (57mm+ 78mm+57mm drivers), powered by X Bass® technology, delivering an electrifying bass experience.And the coolest part? It's your ultimate companion for outdoor thrills, epic parties, and karaoke showdowns.

Standout Features: High Power Output of 60W | BT v5.3 | X-Bass® technology | Auto Pair Technology (TWS pairing) | DSP I Dynamic Driver | Stylish and Vibrant RGB lights Nu Republic® Sonicpop® 1200 is available at a best buy price of INR 7,999/- Nu Republic® Sonicpop® 160 with 16W Output with captivating LED lights to get you grooving with every beat. Nu Republic® Sonicpop® 160 is an epitome of party perfection, renowned for its relentless thumping bass powered by X-Bass® Technology, its funky aesthetics and head-turning stylish LED RGB lights sets the vibe for the ultimate party scene. Crafted to amplify the groove, it's a must-have gear for elevating your sound experience.

Standout Features: Vibrant RGB lights | Premium Matte Finish | BT v5.3 | 16W RMS Output | Multiple RGB Modes | X-Bass® Technology | 20 Hrs Playtime | Auto Pair Technology (TWS pairing) Nu Republic® Sonicpop® 160 is available at a best buy price of INR 2099/-

Nu Republic® Sonicpop® 50 with 5W Output with head turning LED lights to get your party started. This wireless speaker is made to turn heads with its eye-catching design and delivers booming bass and powerful volume, perfect for any space. Despite its small size, it offers top-notch sound, ideal for getting the party started. Featuring a sleek design and funky LED RGB lights, this one is designed to amplify the groove and ignite your parties. Standout Features: Vibrant RGB lights | BT v5.3 | 5W RMS Output | Multiple RGB Modes | X-Bass® Technology | 14 Hrs Playtime Nu Republic® Sonicpop® 50 is available at a best buy price of INR 999/- Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic®, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are excited to bring the Sonicpop series to music enthusiasts all across the world. With its head-turning stylish design, immersive sound, and versatile capabilities, the Nu Republic® Sonicpop® series is all set to revolutionise the world of portable audio."

