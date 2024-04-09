Left Menu

Silver market witnesses surge in imports, 260 per cent increase in figures from February

Amit Gupta, a researcher at Kedia Advisory, commented on the phenomenon, stating, "As gold rallied, people are now moving towards silver, resulting in higher imports. Consumption in industrial use has also improved."

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:59 IST
Silver market witnesses surge in imports, 260 per cent increase in figures from February
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The silver market has witnessed an extraordinary surge in imports, with February figures showing a 260 per cent increase, marking a milestone in the metal's upward trajectory. Analysts attribute this surge to a combination of factors, including heightened industrial consumption and mounting geopolitical uncertainties.

Amit Gupta, a researcher at Kedia Advisory, commented on the phenomenon, stating, "As gold rallied, people are now moving towards silver, resulting in higher imports. Consumption in industrial use has also improved." This shift in focus towards silver comes amidst a backdrop of firmness in gold prices, driven by central bank buying and anticipation surrounding the US. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes and inflation data.

Today, silver prices tested the Rs 82,849 level on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), signaling a relentless upward momentum that could see the metal surpass the Rs 95,000 mark in the medium to long term, potentially even reaching Rs 1 lakh soon. This rally has been propelled by a confluence of factors, including strong economic indicators, geopolitical tensions, and market-specific dynamics.

The resurgence in industrial demand, particularly from China, has played a pivotal role in bolstering silver prices. As the Chinese economy shows signs of improvement, demand for silver in sectors such as electronics, solar energy, and healthcare has surged.

Moreover, India's record-high silver imports in February reflect a growing appetite for the metal, fueled by lower duties and substantial purchases from the United Arab Emirates. Geopolitical uncertainties, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Middle East, have heightened market volatility, driving investors towards assets like silver.

Furthermore, technical indicators suggest a strong momentum for silver, with positive Chinese service PMI data and a closely correlated movement with gold prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024