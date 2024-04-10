PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HSBC to take $1bn hit on sale of Argentina unit - Citadel Securities moves data and algorithm testing to Google Cloud

- Rupert Murdoch's UK empire hit by a further 51mn pounds in costs over phone hacking Overview

- HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Argentina to domestic lender Grupo Financiero Galicia for $550mn as it exits a market where its business has been affected by hyperinflation and a volatile currency. - Billionaire Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities has switched storage of trading data and running the programmes that simulate price moves out of its own servers and into Google's cloud computing service

- Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper empire has incurred fresh costs of more than 51 million pounds ($64.64 million) related to claims made in the phone hacking scandal against The Sun and now-defunct News of the World. ($1 = 0.7890 pounds)

