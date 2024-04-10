Left Menu

R Systems International Appoints Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to Deepen Client Relationships and Accelerate Growth

In a strategic move to deepen client relationships and accelerate its growth trajectory, R Systems International, backed by Blackstone, has strengthened its C-suite by appointing two seasoned executives

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:25 IST
R Systems International Appoints Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to Deepen Client Relationships and Accelerate Growth
R Systems International Appoints Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to Deepen Client Relationships and Accelerate Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10: In a strategic move to deepen client relationships and accelerate its growth trajectory, R Systems International, backed by Blackstone, has strengthened its C-suite by appointing two seasoned executives: Arun Raghavpudi as Chief Customer Officer and Sanjay Sahay as Chief Marketing Officer.

Arun Raghavpudi joined R Systems as the Chief Customer Officer. He brings a wealth of experience, having spent 25 years in various roles at large and mid-size enterprises ITC Infotech, InfoVision Inc., Genpact, and Infosys. His expertise extends across the entire value chain of technology services, with a particular focus on ensuring client delight and successful project delivery. Arun holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, and an MBA in systems and marketing from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. Arun Raghavpudi shared his enthusiasm, "I am honored to be a part of R Systems, where the opportunity to help our clients derive maximum value from technology is immense. I am committed to enhancing our customer engagement and contributing to the company's growth."

Sanjay Sahay steps into the role of CMO with over 25 years of rich and diverse experience in transforming B2B marketing. His appointment marks a significant step in redefining R Systems' marketing operating model to establish a digital-first marketing organization. Prior to joining R Systems, he served as Vice President and Global Head of Digital Marketing at Infosys, where he spearheaded digital-first global brand campaigns that elevated the brand's digital association, improved client experience, and influenced large deals' pipeline through account-based marketing. Sanjay is a gold medalist in MBA from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad. Sanjay Sahay said, "I am excited to work with the remarkable team here and leverage Blackstone's expertise in building tech businesses. Our focus will be on enhancing our brand and nurturing relationships with both clients and our workforce. R Systems' potential is unparalleled, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team accelerating our growth."

Nitesh Bansal, CEO and MD of R Systems, expressed his confidence in the new appointments, "The collective expertise of Arun and Sanjay will be a tremendous asset to R Systems. Sanjay's marketing acumen and Arun's customer-centric approach will be instrumental in our mission to achieve new heights in customer value and operational excellence. We are on an exciting path to growth, and I am confident that their leadership will guide us to success." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024