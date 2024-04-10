Left Menu

FPIs and DIIs raise their stake in Paytm, mutual funds increase their share to 6.15 pc

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:53 IST
Paytm (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company, will soon come up with Q4 FY24 numbers. Sources told ANI that the shareholding of domestic investors driven by mutual funds has increased in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. FDI shareholding in Paytm has come down from 45.1 per cent to 39.77 per cent i.e by over 5 per cent, primarily due to stake sale by Softbank. Mutual funds have raised their stake in Paytm to 6.15 per cent, a 1.17 per cent increase since Q3 FY24.

Mutual Funds have increased their stake by 1.17 per cent led by investment from Mirae Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund. As a result, domestic institutional investors witnessed an increase in stake by 0.79 per cent from 6.06 per cent to 6.86 per cent. Retail investors shareholding went up by 1.68 per cent from 12.85 per cent to 14.53 per cent sequentially while Non Resident Indians (NRIs) stake also saw an increase from 0.67 per cent to 0.85 per cent.

The foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) shareholding is at 20.19 per cent, up by 2.49 per cent from Q3 FY24. Total FDI shareholding in the company now rests at 60 per cent as compared to 66 per cent in the last quarter.

The shareholding by SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited (SoftBank) has decreased by 5 per cent from 6.46 per cent to 1.40 per cent in Q4FY24. The company is yet to release its March quarter earnings. In the third quarter of the fiscal, Paytm's revenue from operations saw a growth of 38 per cent YoY to Rs 2,850 crore and its EBITDA before ESOP stood at Rs 219 crore as compared to Rs 153 crore in Q2FY24 (excluding UPI incentives).

The company's profit after tax (PAT) improved by Rs 170 crore YoY to Rs 222 crore. (ANI)

