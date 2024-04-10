Left Menu

Now, Bus Commuters in Delhi-NCR Can Easily Book Tickets Using WhatsApp

Bus commuters in Delhi-NCR can book tickets via WhatsApp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:50 IST
Now, Bus Commuters in Delhi-NCR Can Easily Book Tickets Using WhatsApp
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said DTC bus commuters in Delhi will be able to book and purchase tickets within its chatbot.

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a QR-based ticketing service for DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR.

Available in English and Hindi, commuters can access the service by sending 'Hi' to +918744073223 or by scanning a QR code.

Currently, the chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets. For riders commuting frequently on the same route, the chatbot will offer a quick purchase feature, further reducing the time spent selecting the destination and starting point in the chatbot.

Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram Rapid metro routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

