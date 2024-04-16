FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to Middle East tensions

Global airlines faced disruptions to flights on Monday after Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel further narrowed options for planes navigating between Europe and Asia.

While Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon reopened their airspaces on Sunday, some routes continue to be affected. Below airlines have provided an update:

CANCELLED/REROUTED * Britain's EasyJet said on Tuesday it had suspended flights to Israel until Oct. 27.

* KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Thursday, according to its website. * Finnair suspended operations in Iranian airspace until further notice. A spokesperson said the Finnish carrier would reroute flights from Doha over Egypt, resulting in delays of a "few minutes".

* A SAS spokesperson said flights between Copenhagen and Bangkok fly partially over the region, and one flight had to reroute on the night between Saturday and Sunday. * IAG-owned Iberia Express said on X social media it would cancel flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday.

* United Airlines cancelled Sunday's planned flight from Newark to Tel Aviv, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. * Air Canada warned of long delays and cancellations on its Israel flights, and cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday.

* Australia's Qantas Airways said on Saturday it had temporarily rerouted flights between Perth and London. * China Southern Airlines cancelled Sunday's flight to Iran, and Hainan Airlines said it was monitoring the situation and evaluating whether an upcoming flight to Israel can fly normally, Chinese business outlet Yicai reported.

* Air India cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 20. The airline ran five weekly flights to the Israeli city, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar 24. * IndiGo rerouted daily flights to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai, according to Flightradar 24. The Indian carrier, however, did not issue a formal statement on the change. Both flights, which earlier flew over Iran, now fly through Central Asia, according to Flightradar 24.

* Indian carrier Vistara, co-owned by Tata and Singapore Airlines, said it was "making changes to flight-paths" of some of its flights, without providing further details. * Some Fly Dubai flights were affected by the closure of airspaces, according to a statement from the Emirati airline on state news agency WAM.

* Israel's El Al Airlines cancelled 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. * Smaller Israeli carrier Arkia said it was making adjustments to its schedule after initially postponing flights to Athens, Milan and Geneva.

RESUMED * Etihad Airways cancelled services to Tel Aviv, Israel and Amman, Jordan on Sunday, but said it planned to operate scheduled passenger and cargo services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut from Monday.

* Emirates Airlines resumed scheduled operations to and from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said. * Qatar Airways also resumed services to Amman, Beirut and Baghdad, it said in a post on X on Sunday.

* Germany's Lufthansa resumed regular flights to and from Tel Aviv, Erbil and Amman on Tuesday. Flights to Beirut and Tehran will remain suspended until at least Thursday. * Wizz Air resumed flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Aqaba from Tuesday, with minor changes to the schedule.

CANCELLED SINCE OCT. 7 * Delta Air Lines cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and New York until June 7.

* Cathay Pacific cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Oct. 24. * Virgin Atlantic paused flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept. 4.

* Finnair cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 29. * Portugal's TAP suspended Tel Aviv flights without providing a timeframe.

* Cyprus Airways suspended Larnaca-Tel Aviv route until further notice. * Bulgaria Air cancelled all Tel Aviv flights without giving a timeframe.

