Kolkata Literary Carnival 2024: 11 Oracles By Anish Kanjilal winning the jury's choice award: Celebrating Literature, Culture, and Diversity

VMPL New Delhi [India], April 23: Kolkata Literary Carnival (KLC) 2024, jointly organized by the Government of Tourism (India) and Ukiyoto Publishing House, unfolded at the Jodhpur Park Durga Puja Grounds from January 12th. The event, spanning three days, showcased a vibrant array of activities including book launches, talk shows, work displays, networking opportunities, awards programs, and panel discussions.

Celebrating Literature and Culture KLC 2024, hosted in the "City of Joy, "Kolkata witnessed a convergence of renowned authors, writers, musicians, book lovers, film artists, academicians, and artists from all corners of the country. The carnival provided a platform for intellectual exchange, artistic exploration, and cultural celebration, making it an illustrious literary extravaganza.

Literary Excellence Among the distinguished writers honoured at KLC 2024, Anish Kanjilal stood out as the poet of the year, acclaimed for his book "11 Oracles." Kanjilal's literary journey began in 2015 with his debut book "Fateless 13," published by Partridge Publishing House. The collection of thirteen poems demonstrates every aspect of human experiences, from birth to death, portraying the roller coaster of life with its ups and downs.

More about Fateless 13 "Fateless 13," published by Partridge Publishing House, is a collection of thirteen poems that depict life's various stages from birth to death. These poems compare life to a roller coaster, highlighting its ups and downs. Some poems express sadness over loss, while others celebrate achievements. Using satire, the poems discuss past shameful events while also glorifying the joy of being part of the universe.

A Literary Evolution In April 2023, Kanjilal unveiled his latest creation, "11 Oracles," a five-part series of poems published by White Falcon Publishing. The poems intend to awaken the hope in human being to view reality and truth concealed with ignorance. Kanjilal's book launch event at the Kolkata Press Club featured engaging reading sessions, interactive discussions, and book signings. In addition to it , a special interactive session by a film, director, and writer, Kamaleswar Mukherjee was also featured at the event. The event was an opportunity for many as the guests could have a meet-and-greet session with other authors and industry professionals.

Promoting Asian Languages and Cultures A highlight of KLC 2024 was its special focus on Asian languages, including Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Malay, Filipino, Indonesian, and Thai. This effort aimed to encourage conversations and understanding between different cultures, while also supporting the diversity of languages and cultures in the literary world.Top of Form

A Resounding Success Kolkata Literary Carnival 2024 emerged as a dashing hit, upholding its legacy as a premier platform for promoting literature, culture, and diversity. Through its diverse range of events and interactions, KLC 2024 successfully achieved its goals of nurturing a passion for literature and facilitating meaningful intellectual discussions, leaving a lasting impression on both attendees and participants.

