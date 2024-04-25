Deadly Tragedy: Milk Tanker Overturns, Claiming Driver's Life on Palghar Highway
Milk tanker accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar kills driver, spills milk, causing traffic disruption.
The driver of a milk tanker was killed after the vehicle overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, police said.
A large quantity of milk spilled from the tanker on the highway, causing traffic disruption on the busy route, they said. The tanker overturned at Wada Khadakona under Kasa police station limits at around 12.15 pm, a police official said.
The vehicle's driver was killed in the accident, he said.
